That said, all indications suggest that Kagame will run for a third term, potentially extending his tenure to become one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

Kagame has been in power for 23 years and can run for two more five-year terms under the current constitution, which was controversially amended in 2015 to allow him a third term.

He is credited with stabilising Rwanda after the devastating genocide in 1994, which claimed over 800,000 lives. However, his administration has been criticised for authoritarian tendencies, including the suppression of political opposition, free speech, and press freedom.