This is part 3 of a 6-part series

Speaking at the launch of the National Plan of Action against the trafficking of persons in Harare, Zimbabwe Vice President Constantine Chiwenga equated the recruitment of health workers from the Southern African country to crimes against humanity.

“If people die in hospitals because there are no nurses and doctors and somebody has been so irresponsible – not training their own nationals, but wanting poor countries to train for them, it’s a crime. That must be taken seriously,” he said.