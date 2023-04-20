Somalia: New fishing bill raises fear of lost livelihoods, return of piracy

Mohamud signed the Somali Fisheries Development and Management Act last month.

In a televised speech, Mohamud defended his decision after speculation that the government has not clarified the deal about fishing contracts, and that it will only benefit individuals rather than the public.

“Considering that illegal fishing has been occurring in our oceans for over 30 years, any company seeking our fishing contract must meet the following requirements, namely, that we require them to get the fish, but do so and so, and provide us with the necessary equipment in exchange,” Mohamud said.