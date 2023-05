This is part 1 of a 2-part investigation

It’s a fairly ordinary-looking building. One of those large glass structures that have been springing up more often in recent years in Kigali’s Kiyovu district. Opposite the Ubumwe Hotel, the Grand Pension Plaza stretches over 17 floors. Not far from the top, on the 14th floor, are the offices of Crystal Ventures Limited (CVL).

CVL, which is neither a sovereign wealth fund nor a private equity fund, has always had a special status in Rwanda. Run by the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), the party in power since 1994 and led by President Paul Kagame, this holding company has gradually become a key player in Rwandan economic life, a powerful machine whose assets are estimated internally at half a billion dollars. READ MORE Rwanda: Who's who in President Paul Kagame's inner circle