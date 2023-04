In an attempt to gain the upper hand over Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemeti, has renewed ties with an old Russian acquaintance – Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to a source close to the French intelligence services, leaders of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Russian private mercenary company Wagner have been in regular contact since the outbreak of hostilities in Khartoum on 15 April.