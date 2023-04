Between 13 April and 18 April, at least five groups within the Labour Party conducted separate governorship primaries leading to the emergence of five flag bearers.

The failure of key party figures to rein in their lieutenants became apparent after governorship primaries in the south-eastern state of Imo produced multiple flag bearers.

At least five parallel primary elections were held in the state, producing five different flag bearers for LP for the 11 November governorship election. Ebubeagu Ekenulo – an activist and co-founder of Save Imo, a political activism and good governance group – says if not resolved amicably and immediately, this could set the party on a downward trajectory.