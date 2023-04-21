The iron sheets scandal came to light in February, involving senior government officials allegedly diverting and sharing iron sheets meant for the people of Karamoja, the poorest region in the country.
Uganda: Will jailing ministers damage President Museveni politically?
Analysts describe corruption as the glue that holds the Ugandan regime together. Now that President Yoweri Museveni has placed his ministers on the chopping block over misappropriation of iron sheets, will it damage him politically? Analysts believe it could, but depending on how far he goes.