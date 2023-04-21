BALANCING ACT

Uganda: Will jailing ministers damage President Museveni politically?

By Edward Nyembo

Posted on Friday, 21 April 2023 17:44
Ugandan State Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development Amos Lugoloobi is escorted to the anti-corruption court in Kampala, Uganda April 17, 2023. (REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa)

Analysts describe corruption as the glue that holds the Ugandan regime together. Now that President Yoweri Museveni has placed his ministers on the chopping block over misappropriation of iron sheets, will it damage him politically? Analysts believe it could, but depending on how far he goes.

The iron sheets scandal came to light in February, involving senior government officials allegedly diverting and sharing iron sheets meant for the people of Karamoja, the poorest region in the country.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics