Justice Torkornoo, 60, will be the third woman to serve in the high office, following in the steps of Georgina Theodora Wood (2007 – 2017) and Sophia Akuffo (2017 – 2019) when she gets parliamentary approval.

She takes over from Kwasi Anin Yeboah who reaches the compulsory retirement age of 70 on 24 May after serving for three years.

Background lobbying, counsel from influential national figures and other lengthy meetings aided the president’s decision on Torkornoo.

Out of more than 10 potential chief justices, Torkornoo and Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, 59, were considered front-runners.