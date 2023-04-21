Plan B

Sudan: From Djibouti to Kenya, last-chance at diplomacy 

By Mathieu Olivier, Olivier Caslin

Posted on Friday, 21 April 2023 12:14
IGAD Summit, the East African Development Authority, in Nairobi, 5 July 2022. State House Kenya

The African Union, Djibouti, Kenya, and South Sudan are at the forefront of mediating the conflict between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo in Sudan. We go behind the scenes. 

As fighting broke out on 15 April in Khartoum and Sudan split between supporters of President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those of his number two and rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemeti), attempts at mediation are being made in the sub-region.

READ MORE Sudan: Open letter to AU, UN and IGAD calling for 'resolute action'

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which met on the afternoon of 16 April for an emergency virtual summit at the initiative of its executive secretary, Ethiopian Workneh Gebeyehu of Ethiopia, is, among other things, on the front line of Sudan’s crisis.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics