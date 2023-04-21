Sudan: From Djibouti to Kenya, last-chance at diplomacy 

As fighting broke out on 15 April in Khartoum and Sudan split between supporters of President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those of his number two and rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemeti), attempts at mediation are being made in the sub-region.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which met on the afternoon of 16 April for an emergency virtual summit at the initiative of its executive secretary, Ethiopian Workneh Gebeyehu of Ethiopia, is, among other things, on the front line of Sudan’s crisis.