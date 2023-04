“We are looking to create around three jobs per R1m we disburse in loans,” RBN Fund Managers CEO Heather Jackson tells The Africa Report.

Sasfin Asset Managers and RBN Fund Managers are working together on the National Treasury Jobs Fund, a two-year, R85m initiative that aims to offer blended finance solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and support job creation.

The R85m grant comes from the treasury’s R9bn Jobs Fund, which was established in 2011 to co-finance employment opportunities in the public, private, and non-governmental sectors.