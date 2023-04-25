The Africa Report spoke to Weihan Sun, the director of research and consulting at TransUnion Africa, and Kriben Reddy, vice president of TransUnion’s consumer credit bureau. Both experts have voiced concerns over changes to debtors’ behaviour.
South Africa: Consumer debt distress sends alarm bells ringing for banks
South African consumers’ credit balances are anything but reassuring amid elevated interest rates, making asset-backed financing riskier as more consumers are falling deeper into a debt trap, according to experts.