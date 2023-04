The counter-attack by telecom operator MTN Cameroon and its counsel – David Etah Akoh, Jackson Ngnie Kamga, Barnabé Nekuie, Philippe Memong and Roland Abeng – was not long in coming.

In a letter dated 12 April, which we have seen, the operator’s five lawyers sent the president of the littoral appeals court a request for authorisation to take Quentin Djapite Ndoumbe, president of the court of first instance of Douala Bonanjo, to task.