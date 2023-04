The UN’s Stabilisation Mission in DRC (MONUSCO) has almost 15,000 troops, while the EACRF has deployed about 8,000 soldiers. When the UN renewed MONUSCO in December, it stipulated that the mission’s mandate includes protection of civilians, disarmament, demobilisation, reintegration and supporting DRC’s security sector reform.

The EACRF has the same mandate, but unlike MONUSCO, the East African Community is working on a political dialogue between President Felix Tshisekedi’s government and various rebel groups in the east to reach a permanent cessation of hostilities.