taking sides?

Putin, Prigozhin, Hemeti, Burhan… Five questions to understand the Russians’ double game in Sudan

By Mathieu Olivier

Posted on Monday, 24 April 2023 16:00
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Khartoum on February 9, 2023. (Photo by Handout / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP)

Since the resumption of fighting between the troops of Mohamed Hamdan Dagolo, known as Hemeti, and the army of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Russia and Wagner's involvement has been particularly observed in Khartoum. We look into the interests of the Kremlin and its allies.

The rivalry between the two men was no secret to anyone. It has now turned into an open conflict. Since 15 April, fighting has pitted the troops of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, including the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF), against the regular army of the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The capital, Khartoum, the object of desire, has gradually emptied of its inhabitants, as civilian casualties inexorably increase.

