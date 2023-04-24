Putin, Prigozhin, Hemeti, Burhan… Five questions to understand the Russians’ double game in Sudan

The rivalry between the two men was no secret to anyone. It has now turned into an open conflict. Since 15 April, fighting has pitted the troops of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, including the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF), against the regular army of the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The capital, Khartoum, the object of desire, has gradually emptied of its inhabitants, as civilian casualties inexorably increase.