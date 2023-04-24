Putin, Prigozhin, Hemeti, Burhan… Five questions to understand the Russians’ double game in Sudan

Nigeria: Governors seek juicy appointments as Tinubu eyes technocrats
With Nigeria’s debt, inflation and unemployment rates at an all-time high and foreign direct investment at a record low, the president-elect, ... Bola Tinubu, hopes to make some key appointments from the private sector to turn things around. However, at least eight serving governors and other political gladiators are seeking juicy appointments as rewards for their role in Tinubu’s victory. How will he balance political expediency with competence?