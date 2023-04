“The Namibia government is unable to fulfill its obligations in terms of the MoA between the Republic of Namibia and the Republic of Botswana,” Agnes Tjongarero, Namibia’s sports minister, explained in a public letter sent to his counterpart, Tumiso Rakgare, the Botswana sports minister.

BREAKING: Namibia announces withdrawal from bid to co-host 2027 AFCON. pic.twitter.com/xk3020nsMr — Namibian Sun (@namibiansun) April 19, 2023

Namibia cited a plethora of reasons to justify its sudden change of heart: due to its stretched domestic finances, the lead consultant to manage the hosting is too expensive for the country, and the N$4.8bn ($264m) needed to upgrade the match facilities by 2026 [is not available].