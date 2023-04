Last November 2022, a small team of French lobbyists met in Dubai with a simple objective: to present a vast, Hemeti-oriented communication strategy. For two days at the Grand Millennium Hotel, one presentation after another was seen, slides scrolling by, one detailing the progress of the Hope for Sudan operation, along with a variety of media campaigns, political lobbying, and online influence. Enter a new public relations strategy for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).