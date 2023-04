Thabo Bester, the so-called ‘Facebook Rapist’, is a high-profile inmate who in 2022 escaped Mangaung Correctional Service, one of South Africa’s maximum-security prisons run privately by British firm G4S. He is South Africa’s most infamous serial rapist and killer.

His modus operandi was to lure women via Facebook, promise modelling contracts with posh global brands, and rape, rob, or kill them. In 2011, he had been sentenced to life in prison. However, his life behind bars has been an even bigger scandal. He reportedly lived so glamorously that he was said to run a multi-million-rand media company from jail.