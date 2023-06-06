into the fray

In Côte d’Ivoire, leading fertiliser manufacturer Solevo faces tough competition

in depth

This article is part of the dossier:

The Barons of the West African fertiliser trade

By Estelle Maussion

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 6, 2023 13:25

Already in competition with Yara, the historical number one on the Ivorian fertiliser market is now under pressure from an aggressive new operator, the trader ETG.

Part 2 of a 5-part series

Solevo, ‘The bird brand’ as it is known by many Ivorian farmers, is a reference to the name of the group’s historic brand ‘La Cigogne’ (‘The Stork’), which adorns its bags of fertiliser, particularly those intended for cocoa cultivation (NPK 0.23.19).

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

Also in this in Depth:

pick & choose

AngoMart, Anseba, Kibabo: New supermarkets continue to flood Angola Once in the hands of those close to the clan of Angola’s former president José Eduardo dos Santos, the supermarket sector is undergoing a complete overhaul, and competition is in full swing.

growth spurt

Mali, Burkina, Benin, Togo… Who are the local fertiliser leaders? While Mali’s Toguna and DPA are vying for a regional position in West Africa, several other fertiliser companies are playing their cards right.

making headway

How Côte d’Ivoire plans to double cashew processing capacity With their ambitious factory project, Côte d’Ivoire and Arise IIP aim to valorise the local agricultural chain and develop the industrial zone of Akoupé-Zeudji.

White Space

Tullow CEO still confident on Kenya project, may target new African jurisdictions Tullow is seeking new partners for its South Lokichar oil project in Kenya after TotalEnergies and Africa Oil pulled out in May, CEO Rahul Dhir tells The Africa Report.