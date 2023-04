The ceasefire, which was meant to begin at midnight Khartoum time on Monday 24 April, was brokered by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Along with the ceasefire, Blinken told reporters in Washington, the parties involved (Egypt and the Quad: US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and UK) are trying to “get a more sustainable cessation of hostilities, and then trying to get the country back on track to the transition to a civilian-led government that it was on before the violence that erupted derailed that effort. It remains vitally important that countries use whatever positive influence they have to try to move Sudan in that direction.”