South Africa VS Coronavirus: Banks risk facing more loss

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 22 June 2020 17:46
Banks will report “significantly reduced earnings because of the impact of the crisis, but we don’t expect them to breach minimum capital levels,” says Dudu Tembo, a portfolio manager at Argon Asset Management in Cape Town. “The banks remain well capitalised and are in no danger of solvency challenges.”
An initial liquidity squeeze has reversed and been normalised, says Tembo. The South Africa Reserve Bank has told the country’s lenders to avoid paying dividends and executive bonuses this year to conserve capital, though dividends that were announced in March can be paid.
Still, there are “clear indications that credit impairments will go up significantly”, says Tembo. “It is clear that all the banks will be affected.”
Capitec, which focuses lending to people with lower incomes, stands to suffer more than the rest as it “may be perceived as lending to people who are losing their jobs,” says Owen Senzangakhona Nkomo, chief investment officer at the Inkunzi Student Accommodation Fund in Johannesburg.
For South African banks, COVID-19 has been an example of what the US mutual fund manager Peter Lynch referred to as “diworsification”: dragging down returns by investing in too many similar assets.
The pandemic has been the wrong crisis for geographical diversification: far from spreading the risk, the pandemic simply adds to the logistical difficulties of a bank operating in different African countries. And if the pandemic is followed by a long global recession, then operations in other African countries aren’t going to help South African banks.
A positive impact of the crisis is the proposed reform of rules of bailouts. New rules in the Financial Sector Laws Amendment Bill will shift the risk of failing banks away from public funds, which would no longer be used for rescue, to shareholders and creditors.
Bottom line: South Africa’s banks will suffer continued losses as diversification has extended rather than tempered their risks under COVID-19.
