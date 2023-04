Journalists, intellectuals, influencers, galore: about 60 of them took part in a webinar on 9 February, during which it was decided to create a new partnership between Russian and African media. Attendees will meet again on 3 May to establish a journalism association, made possible through the Russian African Club, the renowned Lomonosov Moscow State University, and the Sergei Lavrov-run Russian Foreign Ministry, which are at the helm.

‘Objective and reliableinformation’

Faced with a Western media apparatus considered responsible for the degradation of the Kremlin’s reputation, this new alliance aims to “coordinate the development of Russian-African relations in the field of dissemination of objective and reliable information,” according to a draft memorandum, which we were able to consult.

READ MORE US looks to expose Russian propaganda in Africa

The memorandum specified that the Forum of Russian and African Journalists, designated as the “supreme body” of the new association, will meet once yearly. Between each edition, “working meetings, conferences, symposiums, joint studies, training seminars [, and so on,]” will be organised.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

An exchange of content between African and Russian media outlets is also planned for television, “in print media, on news portals, and social networks.”

Other important points include “the opening of correspondents’ offices” on both sides and the support to “the creation of a database for the benefit of the independent African press, which would provide news bulletins for the media.”

Finally, the memorandum adds that links between “national, regional and local media” will be strengthened through the “exchange of information, training of journalists, and contacts between relevant ministries, agencies or commercial entities.” Names of the future media signatories were not disclosed.