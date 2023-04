On 26 April, one group linked to former President Uhuru Kenyatta (currently the Jubilee Party leader) and another one supporting President William Ruto, stormed the party headquarters in Nairobi, with each claiming authority to be in office.

Jubilee Party, an affiliate of the opposition coalition Azimio la Umoja, supported Raila Odinga in his quest to seek the Presidency last year, but members split after Ruto was announced the winner.

A few weeks after his swearing-in, East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega mobilised a section of politicians within the party and switched loyalty to Ruto whom they met at State House.

That was followed by Kega announcing himself as the new Secretary General and suspending Kenyatta’s confidant Jeremiah Kioni and chairman David Murathe after he held a National Executive Council meeting with a group of loyalists. They accused the two leaders of mismanaging the affairs of the party.

On Wednesday, the police lobbed tear gas to disperse supporters of Kega and Kioni who had forcibly tried to storm the party’s offices.

“He must leave, he was suspended from that position,” Kega said, referring to his opponent Kioni, who was in the party offices.

Kioni maintains that he still holds the position, disregarding a meeting of his opponents who say they dismissed him without Kenyatta’s knowledge.

“I am not going anywhere,” Kioni responded to Kega, accusing him of being bought by the government to disrupt the opposition’s agenda.

Despite the directive from the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) urging the party to resolve differences internally, both camps are set on controlling Jubilee.

Stamping authority

Kenyatta stormed the party headquarters to protect his ally Kioni, adding that his presence was aimed at protecting the party.

“We want our rights respected. I have to come to stand in solidarity with him and party members to protect our party,” Kenyatta said.

“Let anybody who wants to leave [the] party [to] do so,” Kenyatta added, referring to disgruntled members who have decided to support the ruling regime.

Kenyatta also accused the government of using the police to harass his allies in the party.

However, Defence Minister Aden Duale, a close ally of Ruto, has criticised Kenyatta, calling on the former leader to stop engaging in active politics.

“It is despicable to see a former President who, after having served two full terms, reduces his stature by fighting over a shell of a party,” tweeted Duale.

It’s appalling the depths the former President has fallen to the extent he rudely castigates police officers on official duty protecting life and property. It is despicable to see a former President who after having served two full terms reduce his stature by fighting over a… — Hon. Aden Duale, EGH (@HonAdenDuale) April 26, 2023

“Kenyatta has shown that he is still active in politics and the leader of the Jubilee Party,” Edwin Kegoli, a political analyst, tells The Africa Report.

He adds that the former leader has sent a message that his party is fully behind opposition coalition leader Raila Odinga and its activities.

It is the first time that Kenyatta has publicly come out to comment on political development in his party since he stepped down from the presidency last September.

“Kenyatta is not keen to see the party he formed supporting Ruto, whom he opposed,” Kegoli says.