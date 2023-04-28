“This turf war was waiting to (worsen) as soon as a powerless (Kgosientsho) Ramokgopa was appointed,” Africa governance expert, Stephen Chan, tells The Africa Report. “But it seems to be that none of the three ministers is being directed by any coherent cabinet or presidential strategy”.
South Africa: Ramokgopa’s future in limbo as Eskom escalates to three-minister war
When Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was appointed as South Africa’s first minister for electricity on 6 March, it was anticipated that Eskom’s downward spiral would stop. His future now hangs by a thread as the Eskom crisis escalates into an ugly three-minister open war pitting him against two stalwarts – Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan.