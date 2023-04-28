PRICE OF POWER

South Africa: Ramokgopa’s future in limbo as Eskom escalates to three-minister war

By Ray Mwareya

Posted on Friday, 28 April 2023 13:06
South African Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gestures during an interview in his office at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, April 11, 2023 REUTERS/Alet Pretorius

When Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was appointed as South Africa’s first minister for electricity on 6 March, it was anticipated that Eskom’s downward spiral would stop. His future now hangs by a thread as the Eskom crisis escalates into an ugly three-minister open war pitting him against two stalwarts – Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan.

“This turf war was waiting to (worsen) as soon as a powerless (Kgosientsho) Ramokgopa was appointed,” Africa governance expert, Stephen Chan, tells The Africa Report. “But it seems to be that none of the three ministers is being directed by any coherent cabinet or presidential strategy”.

Bullied?

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics