While illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, supports livelihoods, it has caused severe damage to the environment. It is blamed for the destruction of farmland as well as water pollution and denied the state revenue estimated at $2.3bn in 2016, the lands ministry said.

“Throughout our struggle with illegalities in the small-scale mining sector, what baffled me was the total disregard of the president’s commitment to protect the environment,” Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the