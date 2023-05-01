all talk no action?

Kenya: Can President Ruto achieve his green agenda?

By Son Gatitu

Posted on Monday, 1 May 2023 14:14
A Kenyan man is seen with wastes which are accumulated at the Nairobi river in Korogocho, largest slum neighborhoods of Nairobi, Kenya on November 21, 2022 (Photo by Gerald Anderson / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP)

Kenyan President William Ruto is on an ambitious plan to plant 15 billion trees in the next 10 years, clean up rivers, and build at least 100 mega dams. It’s all part of a new strategy driven by public-private partnership. However, more than seven months since taking office, Ruto’s strategy has not gotten beyond the level of speeches as the country grapples with more immediate concerns, namely citizens accessing basic needs. What chance does the new president have to make his green wishlist a reality?

“In order to achieve our target of raising access to water from the current 60% to 80%, KSh500bn [$3.7bn] is required. [The] government can provide this gradually, but the private sector can mobilise it all at once,” Ruto said on 29 September while inaugurating the current parliament.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics