Kenya: Can President Ruto achieve his green agenda?

all talk no action?

Kenyan President William Ruto is on an ambitious plan to plant 15 billion trees in the next 10 years, clean up rivers, and build at least 100 mega dams. It’s all part of a new strategy driven by public-private partnership. However, more than seven months since taking office, Ruto’s strategy has not gotten beyond the level of speeches as the country grapples with more immediate concerns, namely citizens accessing basic needs. What chance does the new president have to make his green wishlist a reality?