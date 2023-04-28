trial and error

Cocaine trafficking in Côte d’Ivoire: Businessmen may soon be released

By Jeune Afrique, Jeune Afrique

Posted on Friday, 28 April 2023 10:43
Cocaine is seized in San Pedro, 15 April 2022. Dgpn.ci

While the investigation into a major drug-trafficking network between South America, Côte d’Ivoire, and Europe has concluded, whether some of the main suspects are guilty has not yet been formally established.

The businessmen arrested as part of the investigation into cocaine trafficking between Côte d’Ivoire, Europe, and South America are still being held in pre-trial detention as their lawyers’ requests for their release have all been rejected.

