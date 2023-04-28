The businessmen arrested as part of the investigation into cocaine trafficking between Côte d’Ivoire, Europe, and South America are still being held in pre-trial detention as their lawyers’ requests for their release have all been rejected.
Cocaine trafficking in Côte d’Ivoire: Businessmen may soon be released
While the investigation into a major drug-trafficking network between South America, Côte d’Ivoire, and Europe has concluded, whether some of the main suspects are guilty has not yet been formally established.