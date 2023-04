Nyagah, a Kenyan, was appointed commander of the regional force deployed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by the East African Community to pacify the region in September last year.

Deputised by Brig. Gen. Emma Kaputa from the DRC’s Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), Nyagah was at the centre of making pre-deployment arrangements such as setting up the force’s headquarters in Goma, the main city in the eastern DRC.