The ruling APC has failed to win the majority of seats in the House of Representatives thereby blowing open the contest for the leadership of the House. It’s the first time to happen since Nigeria adopted the Presidential system of government in 1979.
Nigeria: Wike plots PDP’s burial, deepens romance with Tinubu
Once regarded as the most loyal and influential leader in the main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State not only orchestrated the PDP’s defeat at the Presidential poll but has now deepened his romance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as part of a grand scheme to bury the PDP’s chances of a comeback.