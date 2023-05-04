report card

Kenya: Assessing the legacy of Patrick Njoroge’s tenure as CBK Governor

George Bodo
By George Bodo

A Sub-Saharan Africa focused thought leader and the founder of Callstreet Research and Analytics.

Posted on Thursday, 4 May 2023 17:16
Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya Patrick Njoroge speaks during an interview with Reuters at the International Monetary Fund Building, in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Patrick Njoroge’s tenure as the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor comes to an end in June and already a search for his replacement has kicked off.

Patrick was first appointed governor on 26 June 26 2015 and served for a four-year term before being handed another term in June 2019. He leaves behind a mixed legacy, and his legacy can probably be best looked at through the lens of the core functions of the apex bank, namely price and financial stability, monetary policy formulation and national payment systems.

When it comes to financial stability, which is a condition in which the financial system is generally stable, he had to go through a curve. Two months into this his first term, he shut down a little-known Dubai Bank without having to roll up his sleeves.

READ MORE Telkom Kenya Chair Edward Njoroge seeking a way out amid corruption accusations

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Opinion