The 20 future champions of African tech: Winners, analysis…our exclusive investigation

20 African startups to watch in 2023: Our complete ranking
In which sectors do the most promising African startups stand out? Which ones are best at attracting investors? The results of our exclusive investigation in infographics.
By Jeune Afrique, The Africa Report
Fintech, logistics, e-commerce... Which startups from across the African continent are the main investors betting on? After our investigation into such a flourishing and innovative ecosystem, we reveal the names of the 20 companies to absolutely follow in 2023.
What is the connection between the Senegalese startup Chargel, which offers a one-stop shop system for road freight, the Nigerian Eden Life, which claims to want to “put household chores on autopilot”, and the Ivorian neobank Djamo, which targets elite clients? All of them are among the 20 African startups to watch in the coming months and years.
After more than three months of investigation, during which we analysed the African startup ecosystem with over 20 of the continent’s most active investors, we are now revealing the names of the 20 companies that will revolutionise the African economy: from fintech to logistics and e-commerce.
For some of them, these young startups have only raised a few hundred thousand dollars, but their business model is considered to have high potential.
Within this selection, which ones are the most advanced in the fiercely competitive field of digital banking? Which countries are the most represented? And what conclusions can we draw from the results of our investigation into the African startup ecosystem?
All the answers to these questions can be found in our exclusive investigation…
