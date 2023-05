“These are terrorism and criminal acts, starving people to death,” President William Ruto said.

He was referring to Paul Mackenzie, who is in police custody facing criminal charges over hundreds of deaths linked to a suspected doomsday cult in the coastal county of Kilifi.

Ruto now plans to appoint a presidential judicial tribunal to investigate the incident and come up with proposals on how to govern religious activities in Kenya.

“We will not allow criminals to misuse freedom of worship to hurt, torture, and kill people,” he said.

However, opposition leader Raila Odinga is opposed to the formation of the task force, claiming that nothing will come from it.

He instead wants Parliament to investigate and make proposals on how to deal with rogue religious leaders.

“Only parliament can establish a subordinate court or a tribunal through an act of parliament,” he said.

Raila also accuses Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, and their spouses of being ‘too close’ to Ezekiel Odero, another religious leader who was arrested in connection with deaths of his followers in Kilifi.

“Ruto is as much a suspect as all the cult pastors. He owes the people of Kenya an explanation before he purports to be trying to solve the problem,” Raila said.

Not the first time

Kenya has more than 4,000 churches.

However, only 32 are recognised legally, according to the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), an umbrella body for Christian organisations.

In Kenya, churches are required to register under Section 2 of the Societies Act by presenting the following documents:

A certified copy of a certificate, a diploma or a degree in theology from a recognised theological institution from at least one officer of the society.

Certificate of good conduct from the National Police Service from each officer of the society, pursuant to section 23 of the Societies Act.

A tax compliance or exemption certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority from each officer of the society, pursuant to section 23 of the Societies Act.

A sworn affidavit by each officer indicating whether they are registered members or officers of other religious societies and the names of such societies.

An introduction or recommendation letter from a registered religious society in good standing signed by any two officers of such society.

In 2015, the former administration led by President Uhuru Kenyatta proposed new laws to regulate operations of all religious groups in the country. Every pastor would be required to

have a minimum qualification of knowledge in theology,

compile annual membership in their groups and

file tax returns.

At that time, a large section of religious leaders termed the proposals as undemocratic. They said such laws would deny them the right to enjoy their freedom of worship and assembly as stipulated in the constitution.

Pentecostal and evangelical churches vehemently opposed the proposals and after days of debate and consultation with the state, they were withdrawn.

The time has come

Following the latest killings, Anglican Church of Kenya leader Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit is calling for tougher requirements for those who want to start a religious organisation in the country.

“[The] time has come for the government to be tough. Monitor what people are being taught at places of worship,” he says.

It is important that we audit the wealth of all religious leaders. We should declare what we have in our bank[s]

Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria is proposing that the regulations include a wealth audit of all religious leaders.

He accuses some rich religious leaders of using the poor and those in other vulnerable situations for their own gains.

“It is important that we audit the wealth of all religious leaders. We should declare what we have in our bank[s],” he says.

Kevin Ochol, a Nairobi-based political analyst, warns that civil education is key to help ordinary Kenyans understand why tougher laws are necessary, considering that the majority of them trust their religious leaders more than politicians.

“For these reforms to succeed, wide consultations is key. If not handled well, it can lead to divisions in the country,” he tells The Africa Report.