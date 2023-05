On 10 October 2021, the successor to Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya caused a sensation with an enthronement speech that was well-received by the population. Mouhammad-Nabil Mforifoum Mbombo Njoya announced the entry of the kingdom into the “age of youth” and called for the gathering of all Bamums, boosting his popularity.

Nearly 20 months later, this wave of sympathy has not ebbed, with the same crowds present from the first days of his reign accompanying him on each of his trips.