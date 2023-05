A willing mediator and negotiator, operating in a region shaken by coups d’état and diplomatic arm wrestling, Togo’s foreign minister, Robert Dussey, is a central figure in the political project put in place by President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé.

He played a pivotal role in resolving the dispute between Bamako and Abidjan over the 49 Ivorian soldiers imprisoned in Mali. Sitting with him, we look back on this episode and discuss with him Lomé’s security strategy.