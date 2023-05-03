Sudan: Why gold and war don’t mix

Ghana: Debt restructuring, macro challenges stoking fears over banks’ solvency
With Ghana’s much-discussed Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE) programme squeezing its financial ecosystem, the banking sector’s solvency could ... be facing risks, analysts say. Raising the alarm last week were two of the country’s top banks – GCB and StanChart – among others reporting 2022 losses, which might be aggravated by the debt restructuring that kicked off last December, as well as mounting macroeconomic challenges.