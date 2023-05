On Tuesday, one faction of Jubilee party members – led by self-imposed secretary general Kanini Kega – announced the leadership change. Kenyatta has been replaced with Nominated MP Sabina Chege, whom he said will lead the party temporarily until a new leader is elected.

The Kega faction accuses Kenyatta of violating the party’s constitution and the laws of the country, specifically the Presidential Retirement and Benefits Act, by actively being involved in politics.

The act bars a retired president from holding a leadership position in a party six months after the elections. Kenyatta was expected to step down by March, but instead has remained at the helm of the party.

“Kenyatta has misconducted himself by purporting to make pronouncements on behalf of the party,” Kega said, adding that Kenyatta’s conduct has been referred to the party disciplinary committee for actions.

Kenyatta allies fight back

Kenyatta’s confidants within the Jubilee party have laughed off the ouster, terming it as illegal and accusing the government of sponsoring divisions in the party using rebels members.

“Kenyatta remains our party leader. We shall defend the party to the end,” says Jeremiah Kioni, the secretary general of a faction that supports Kenyatta.

The former head of state has called for the National Delegates Convention slated for 22 May to discuss the future of the party and decide on its leadership. However, the opposing faction says the planned convention is illegal.

The Party Leader H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta can summon a meeting of any organ of the Party at any time as provided for under Article 10 of the Party Constitution. #MbelePamoja pic.twitter.com/eraJRZye04 — JUBILEE PARTY® (@JubileePartyK) May 2, 2023

Despite the wrangles, Kioni says the party will emerge stronger ahead of the 2027 polls and it still remains in the opposition coalition, despite external interference.

“It is clear that those who announced the illegal takeover are not serving the interests of our party members,” he said.

Last week, Kenyatta paid an impromptu visit to the Jubilee offices in Nairobi where he took on the police who had cordoned off the party headquarters.

Kenyatta accused the government of using the police to intimidate party members and his allies, questioning why security officers had meddled with the internal affairs of the Jubilee party.

“Stop being used, follow the law,” Kenyatta told the police who lobbed teargas to disperse two groups that had clashed over who is the bonafide secretary-general of the former ruling party.

Jubilee Party Leader H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta today made an impromptu stop at the Party Headquarters in Kileleshwa amidst a violent siege laid by Kenya Kwisha affiliates aided by the police. President Uhuru condemned the attack and told off Jubilee Party detractors.#MbelePamoja pic.twitter.com/tV5BrjhTa5 — JUBILEE PARTY® (@JubileePartyK) April 26, 2023

Parliament split

The ongoing divisions have also divided Parliament.

Members from the ruling coalition support Kenyatta’s ouster, while those in the opposition say the government plans to scuttle party democracy.

Those in power want Kenyatta out of politics. They will use all means to silence him

“Being in power is what held and kept the Jubilee party together,” says Wyclife Odera, a political analyst.

Odera adds that with the heavy influence from the government on one faction in the Jubilee party, chances of Kenyatta winning the political battle is slim.

“Those in power want Kenyatta out of politics. They will use all means to silence him,” Odera adds.

The ongoing woes began last year after a section of the party’s elected MPs announced their loyalty to President William Ruto a few weeks after he was sworn in.

Led by Kanini Kega and Sabina Chege, the ‘rebel’ politicians met Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua. Shortly after the meeting, they declared their decision to ditch the opposition coalition Azimio la Umoja.