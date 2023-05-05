building resilience

China-US tensions: What will this cost Africa?

By Yara Rizk

Posted on Friday, 5 May 2023 14:56
Chinese and American flags at a US-China strategic and economic dialogue meeting in Beijing, 10 July 2014. NG HAN GUAN/AFP

The war in Ukraine and the rise in tension between Washington and Beijing have raised fears of another Cold War, marked by the division of the world into two blocs. A perilous configuration for the continent caught in the middle.

If the world were to split into two isolated trading blocs, sub-Saharan Africa would be the region most affected.

This is the view of five International Monetary Fund (IMF) economists and is based on the results of a study released in April.

