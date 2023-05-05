China-US tensions: What will this cost Africa?

If the world were to split into two isolated trading blocs, sub-Saharan Africa would be the region most affected.
This is the view of five International Monetary Fund (IMF) economists and is based on the results of a study released in April.
By Yara Rizk
The war in Ukraine and the rise in tension between Washington and Beijing have raised fears of another Cold War, marked by the division of the world into two blocs. A perilous configuration for the continent caught in the middle.
