We have become so used to his presence that it is hard to imagine him ever giving up his seat. First as mayor of Istanbul (1994-1998), then prime minister (2003-2014), and then president (in 2014 and 2018), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69, will run for a third term in charge of a country whose political face he has largely changed.

His challenger, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, 74, represents an alliance of six parties determined to stand against an opponent weakened by a severe economic crisis. The legislative elections, also crucial, will be coupled with the presidential elections.

Polls and excitement