Mali’s Fatoumata Diawara: London Ko, from London to Bamako

London Ko: that’s the name of Fatoumata Diawara’s next album, a meeting between London and Bamako of 14 tracks, 6 of which were produced by Damon Albarn. The first glimpse of this opus was with Nsera, released at the end of 2022. The Malian singer and the Englishman from Gorillaz unveiled it in a colourful video clip, directed by Greg Ohrel, where the Mandinka sounds of one song came together with the electro of the other. The title, in Bambara, means “destination.”

Returning to a