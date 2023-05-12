song synergy

Mali’s Fatoumata Diawara: London Ko, from London to Bamako

By Jane Roussel, Jane Roussel

Posted on Friday, 12 May 2023 15:53
Fatoumata Diawara in Paris on 28 March 2023. (Bruno Levy for Jeune Afrique)

Malian singer Faoutamata Diawara's new album, London Ko, released on 12 May, aims to project a more hopeful vision of Africa, using the Bambara language as its conduit.

London Ko: that’s the name of Fatoumata Diawara’s next album, a meeting between London and Bamako of 14 tracks, 6 of which were produced by Damon Albarn. The first glimpse of this opus was with Nsera, released at the end of 2022. The Malian singer and the Englishman from Gorillaz unveiled it in a colourful video clip, directed by Greg Ohrel, where the Mandinka sounds of one song came together with the electro of the other. The title, in Bambara, means “destination.”

