This is part 3 of a 9-part series

In this year of relative sluggishness in terms of tech funding both globally and on the continent, we have decided to transform our annual ranking of tech champions to offer you a tighter, first-ever survey on start-ups called “The 20 future champions of African tech”. Our aim with this three-month study was to stay on top of the buzz and the impacts of this innovative ecosystem, by presenting 20 of Africa’s most promising start-ups.