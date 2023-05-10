South Africa: Johannesburg’s City Power collapsing, adding to nationwide power woes

City Power, the largest metropolitan electricity supply company in South Africa, connects 400,000 customers in the most industrialised metropolitan zone on the continent. Its latest quarterly report indicates that the utility’s finances and infrastructure are on the brink of collapse.

By the end of September 2022, City Power’s overdraft ballooned to R9.1bn ($485m), up from a mere R2.4bn ($128m) in June. Electricity sales stood at R500m, a 10% quarter-on-quarter decline, the report shows.

The company ran a deficit of R1.4bn, or a monthly loss of R450m. Errant city residents added R8.5bn in bad debts, a 31% year-on-year increase.

Also, City Power’s cash liquid ratio is now standing at a troubling -197% as opposed to a stable benchmark of 60%. Its liabilities amount to R10.45bn versus assets worth just R3.5bn.

“On practically every measure, its financial position is dire,” reads an editorial on leading business publication Moneyweb.

‘Under siege’

The company’s grid maintenance has been left unattended for years despite the growth of the population and industry, which adds more pressure on the network. 60 of its power transformers have reached the end of useful life, but the company can only refurbish three of them a year.

In the upmarket Sandton District, which is often called ‘Africa’s richest square mile’, engineers now deploy band-aid measures whenever there are power outages, piling four suburbs on an electrical supply line designed to carry just one. Consequently, residents endure agonising blackouts between six and 16 hours a day.

City Power’s network is “aged”, pointed out Tshifularo Mashava, the chief executive of City Power while signing off the latest financial report. The company’s chairperson Douglas Gibson echoed similar sentiments.

“Escalated theft and vandalism, which demonstrates that our infrastructure is under siege,” Gibson said, warning that “our network is fairly old and poorly designed, leading to even longer outage restoration times”.

Deindustrialisation

The decline of City Power, along with Eskom’s decay, is creating a menace for businesses across the Johannesburg metropolitan area, says Denis Juru, entrepreneur and chairperson of the South Africa International Cross Border Traders Association.

“It’s bakers working half a day; public schools sitting with dark computer labs. City Power’s outages are so bad that between them and Eskom, it’s not clear who may go out of business first,” he tells The Africa Report.

According to the Fraser Institute, South Africa is now ranked 57th out of 62 in the global Investment Attractiveness Index, a slide primarily blamed on the chronic power crisis.

“We are likely to see less and less industry in South Africa. We are already seeing that happening,” Steve Koch, an infrastructure economist at the University of Pretoria, tells The Africa Report.

Unpaid bills

At the heart of City Power’s dire situation is a hot potato: thousands of households, especially in Johannesburg’s sprawling poor townships, haven’t been paying for electricity for years, yet continue to tap into its grid via legal and illegal connections.

Eskom is facing the same problem and is currently owed a whopping R56bn (nearly $3bn) worth of unpaid bills.

“It’s complicated,” Tapuwa O’Brien Nhachi, a clean energy advocate, tells The Africa Report, following reports that South Africa’s insurers will refuse to pay claims to clients if a grid collapse occurs.

“Disconnecting energy from millions of poor residents who don’t pay for electricity will spark a riot and cause the ruling ANC government to lose office in 2024. Keeping non-payers on the grid will surely bankrupt the likes of City Power and Eskom.”

The struggles of City Power are already urging middle-class and wealthier residents to go off-grid across Johannesburg.

The Africa Report had earlier reported that Johannesburg’s wealthier residents are creating their own network of dispatchable battery power banks. On paper, 300 of the city’s biggest commercial residents could build 1MW of dispatchable storage each.

“If private energy solutions in Johannesburg take off, this will have dire consequences on the city’s purse and ability to keep lights on for millions of poorer households,” says Nhachi.