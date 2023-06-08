Mali, Burkina, Benin, Togo… Who are the local fertiliser leaders?

This article is part of the dossier:

This is part 4 of a 5-part series

From Mauritania to Benin, via Mali, Burkina Faso and Togo, the landscape of the French-speaking West African world of fertiliser suppliers is shifting – but not excessively.

The sector includes a few established players – Solevo and Yara, regional champions that have made Côte d’Ivoire a stronghold, Sodeco of the Talon empire in Benin, and the two competing family-owned companies, Toguna and DPA, in Mali – as well as a host of much smaller importers and distributors.