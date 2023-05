Having gained total control of the executive arm of government in the last election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, are seeking to have total control of the country’s Parliament. However, pushback from federal lawmakers could stifle the prospects of a smooth Tinubu presidency.

Federal lawmakers are all expected to converge in the National Assembly in June where they will hold internal elections in order to pick their leaders. Those who will lead will emerge by garnering a simple majority of the votes.