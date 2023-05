The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, earlier this month upheld FIFA’s 10-year ban against Bility and the €455,000 ($500,000) fine. FIFA will reportedly keep the ban in place if he does not pay the fine. The 10-year ban by the world’s football governing body, FIFA, was triggered after the Liberian was found guilty of misappropriation of FIFA funds, although the total monies was not indicated. He was found guilty of conflicts of interest, as well as offering and accepting gifts and other benefits.