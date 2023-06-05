Backward Integration

Nigeria: Higher domestic rice production can help mitigate food inflation, TGI says

By David Whitehouse

Posted on June 5, 2023 08:16

Nigeria’s Tropical General Investments (TGI) plans to increase its rice production capacity as domestic demand keeps increasing, executive director Farouk Gumel tells The Africa Report.

TGI’s rice mill at Argungu in Kebbi State in Northwestern Nigeria is operated by its Wacot Rice subsidiary and has an annual milling capacity of 120,000tn. The mill is being extended with a second production line, which will be commissioned in June and will double capacity, Gumel says.

