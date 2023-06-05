Nigeria: Higher domestic rice production can help mitigate food inflation, TGI says

TGI’s rice mill at Argungu in Kebbi State in Northwestern Nigeria is operated by its Wacot Rice subsidiary and has an annual milling capacity of 120,000tn. The mill is being extended with a second production line, which will be commissioned in June and will double capacity, Gumel says.

