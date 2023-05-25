media gag

Press freedom struggles in Africa: Propaganda, repression, and insecurity

By Julien Mazurier

Posted on May 25, 2023

Which African governments are responsible for the most press repression? What do journalists risk when they are within the crosshairs of the law? How have press laws evolved? We have a visual overview of the situation.

The latest research from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) confirmed the bitter truth on Wednesday 3 May. Press freedom is declining almost everywhere in the world, and particularly in Africa, under the combined effects of the proliferation of fake news, the insecurity that prevails in several regions, and a tendency of some governments to confuse authority with repression. A total of 84 journalists and media workers are currently behind bars on the continent.

