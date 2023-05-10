Zipline’s drones set to fly high in Africa on $330m funding

Zipline designs, manufactures, and deploys drones to deliver blood as well as medical and veterinary products to difficult-to-reach areas. The latest round of funding, raised from unnamed investors, is the Californian company’s sixth (Series F) since it was launched in 2011.

Zipline tapped Rwanda in 2016, before setting up more operations in Ghana (2019), Nigeria, Kenya, and Côte d’Ivoire (2022).

In Côte d’Ivoire, Zipline obtained a flight authorisation certificate in January.

It had signed an agreement in 2021 with the ministry of health to supply medical facilities to remote areas in the West African nation.

Four distribution centres are to be built for this purpose in the centre, west of the country, the first of which will be in Daloa.

Autonomous delivery

In Rwanda, last December, Zipline – founded by Keenan Wyrobek, Keller Rinaudo Cliffton, and Will Hetzler – announced its ambition to make nearly 2 million autonomous deliveries by 2029.

To achieve this, the company has signed an extended partnership with the Rwandan government, allowing it to deliver to various institutions, such as the ministry of agriculture and animal resources (for veterinary supplies), the ministry of information and communication technology, the Rwanda Development Board, Rwanda Medical Supply, and the National Agency for Child Development.

Recently, Zipline has also been developing commercial activities in the US, where it specialises in autonomous delivery for e-commerce companies.

It claims to have delivered more than 450,000 packages to date, including 215,000 in 2022 alone.

Among its investors are the US funds Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Emerging Capital Partners, as well as Singapore’s Temasek Holdings and Dubai’s Empede Capital.