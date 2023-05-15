power balance

Draft Constitution in Mali: Five questions to understand the stakes of the referendum

By Flore Monteau

Posted on May 15, 2023 14:55

The new Fundamental Law proposed by Assimi Goïta will be up for a vote on 18 June, three months after the date initially planned. This delay could jeopardise the 2024 presidential election, especially as the text divides the country.

It is the object of much attention and debate in Mali. The draft of the future constitution, presented by Assimi Goïta on 27 February, is as much awaited as it has been criticised. A key element of the vast reform project invoked by the military to justify their continued rule of the country until February 2024, the text has become the sine qua non for a return to constitutional order after the August 2020 coup d’état.

