The IMF paper, which seeks to unveil Africa’s potential in the global space, notes that the fragmented trade integration on the continent is largely linked to the existing tariff and non-tariff barriers, the centrepiece of the AfCFTA deal.

If fast-tracked, there is even a bigger boost of unlocking a 15% uptick in trade flow between Africa and the rest of the world, raising real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita in the median country by more than 10%.