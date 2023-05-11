US hints at sanctions on Burhan and Hemeti if Sudan peace talks falter

Under pressure from frustrated lawmakers and disappointed democracy activists, the State Department’s top official for political affairs told US senators that it had a list of names ready to be targeted under new sanctions authorities that President Biden announced last week after factional fighting broke out on 15 April.

Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on 10 May, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland hinted that these could include rival generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’ Dagalo themselves.