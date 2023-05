Since the fighting began on 15 April between the troops of the president of the Sudanese Sovereign Base Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and those of his former number two, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemeti), several attempts at mediation have been made to try to reach a lasting ceasefire agreement. Among the most significant, are those led by Egyptian diplomats.

Lobbying from N’Djamena to Juba

On the instructions of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is concerned about the consequences of the Sudanese crisis on his country, the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry began to take a more active role in crisis management, travelling to N’Djamena on 8 May to discuss the subject with Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno.